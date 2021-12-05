Nation remembers war hero Major Akram on 50th martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army has paid homage to 1971 war hero Major Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his martyrdom anniversary.

The 50th martyrdom anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, who rendered his life during the 1971 war, is being observed today and tribute has been paid to the national hero for his supreme sacrifice and displaying valour against all odds.

A tweet shared by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) cited “Nation pays homage to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 50th Martyrdom Anniversary for his supreme sacrifice . The Hero of Battle of Hilli during 1971 War will always be remembered for his resolve and courage against all odds”.

Nation pays homage to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 50th Martyrdom Anniversary for his supreme sacrifice . The Hero of Battle of Hilli during 1971 War will always be remembered for his resolve and courage against all odds. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 4, 2021

Akram, who hailed from Dingha, a small village near Kharian Cantonment, was commissioned in the Frontier Force Regiment on October 13, 1963.

#Live: Ceremony in connection with Martyrdom anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed underway https://t.co/F5PwBdh760 — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) December 5, 2021

Major Akram and a company of 4 Frontier Force Regiment, which he commanded in the forward area in Hilli district, in East Pakistan in 1971, came under incessant air, artillery and armour attacks. The brave officer and his men repulsed every attack, inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy despite the superiority of the enemy in both numbers and firepower.

Their objective was to cut an important rail link and deprive Pakistani troops in the northern region of reinforcement and supplies. Major Akram unit was subject to innumerable attacks supported by corps artillery and armour. The enemy also made full use of his air power.

ISPR releases another video to pay tribute to ... 01:04 PM | 30 Aug, 2021 RAWALPINDI – The military media wing Monday released a short video titled Khushkhabri to pay tribute to the ...

Major Akram not only displayed the ability to command his troops but also displayed an unmatched aptitude for tactical planning under fire and in the face of overwhelming odds and embraced martyrdom during this epic battle on December 5, 1971.

The national hero was posthumously awarded the highest military award Nishan-e-Haider for his valiant and courageous acts against the enemy.