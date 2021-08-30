ISPR releases another video to pay tribute to unsung heroes ahead of Defence Day

RAWALPINDI – The military media wing Monday released a short video titled Khushkhabri to pay tribute to the unsung heroes ahead of Defence and Martyrs Day.

The fourth documentary released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) showed the story of a soldier who got the news of the birth of his baby boy while being deployed at the watchtower. The opening of the clip comes with the title Khushkhabri.

The media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Army has been releasing clips to pay tribute to the families of the martyrs ahead of the Defence and Martyrs Day observed on September 06.

On Sunday, ISPR shared a special tribute video depicting the martyrs and their families, showing insurmountable resolve to defend the country at all costs which is the third one in the series showing different life accounts of the families of martyrs and ghazis with the title Defence & Martyrs Day.

“Salute to the martyrs, ghazis and all of the relatives belonging to them. Martyrs of Pakistan, our pride”, the tweet reads.

Earlier, the DG ISPR announced that this year's Defence and Martyrs' Day theme was ‘Our martyrs our pride, salute to all the relatives belonging to the ghazis and Shaheeds’.

Major General Babar Iftikhar also revealed that the ceremony for this year would be held under strict COVID protocols with full national zeal and fervour.