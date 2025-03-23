Remote-controlled bomb attack on police officer in Bajaur

BAJAUR – A remote-controlled bomb targeted a police officer in the Loi Sam area of Bajaur, but he narrowly escaped unhurt.

According to reports, DPO Bajaur Waqas Rafiq stated that the attack occurred while Police Constable Gohar was riding his motorcycle home.

The DPO also revealed that the constable’s father, Gul Shah Ali (late), was martyred in a bomb blast several years ago.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.