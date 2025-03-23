Tiktoker Jannat Mirza reveals why she refused top drama roles

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Jannat Mirza Reveals Why She Refused Top Drama Roles

Pakistan’s renowned TikToker and actress Jannat Mirza recently revealed why she has been reluctant to pursue acting in television dramas, despite receiving offers for major roles.

Hailing from Faisalabad, Jannat Mirza made her film debut with Syed Noor’s Tere Bajre Di Rakhi, but the film failed to achieve commercial success.

According to media reports, Jannat was offered roles in the popular dramas Parizaad and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, but she declined. In a recent appearance on a private TV show alongside her family, she disclosed the reasons behind her decision.

Jannat explained that nearly all drama shoots take place in Karachi, and she has a fear of air travel, making frequent trips to the city difficult for her.

She further stated that signing a drama is a long-term commitment, and she does not feel ready for such responsibility. When asked about relocating to Karachi, she clarified that her family prefers to live in Faisalabad and that her parents are not willing to move.

Jannat Mirza is Pakistan’s most-followed TikToker and enjoys a massive fan base on Instagram as well. Her sister, Alishba Anjum, is also a social media star. The duo is often seen promoting brands, attending events, and creating viral TikTok videos.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

