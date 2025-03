Zulfikar Ali Bhutto honoured with Nishan-e-Pakistan 45 years after his passing

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was posthumously honoured with Nishan-e-Pakistan, the country’s highest civilian award, 45 years of his death.

At a prestigious ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Sanam Bhutto, daughter of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, received the award, while his granddaughter, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, was also present.

The event recognized individuals for their outstanding contributions in various fields.

The other recipients who were conferred upon with awards in different categories included: Air Marshal (retd) Raja Shahid Hamid (late) Nishan-i-Imtiaz (posthumous), Sultan Ali Akbar Allana Nishan-i-Khidmat, SP Muhammad Ejaz Khan Shaheed Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), DSP Allama Iqbal Shaheed Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), DSP Sardar Hussain Shaheed, constables Irshad Ali and Jahnzaib Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), Additional SHO Adnan Afridi Shaheed Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), SI Taimoor Shahzad Shaheed Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), LHC Mohammad Farooq Shaheed Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), Sepoy Muhammad Asif Shaheed Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), Allah Rakhio (late) Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), Dr Tauqir Hussain Shah Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Capt (retd) Khurram Agha Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Ali Haider Gilani Hilal-i-Imitiaz, Khawaja Anver Majidd Hilal-i-Imitiaz,Hussain Daud Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Professor Dr Shaheryar Hilal-i-Imitiaz and others.