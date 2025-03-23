Case filed under PECA Act for viral video of car removal in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A case has been registered under the PECA Act against a man for posting a viral video of traffic police removing an illegally parked car in Rawalpindi.

The complaint was lodged by Traffic Warden Imran Sikandar at Cantonment Police Station under Section 21(1)(d) of the PECA Act 2016.

According to the FIR, the accused recorded and shared the video of the car being removed despite a legal parking violation ticket being issued. The car was parked outside a shop, and the shop owner filmed the incident.

The case states that the video was shared to incite hatred against traffic police, making the act a punishable offense under the PECA Act 2016.