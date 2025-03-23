NHA announces toll tax hike on motorways, highways

ISLAMABAD – The National Highway Authority (NHA) has raised toll taxes on national highways and motorways, with new rates applicable from April 1.

As per the official notification, cars will be charged Rs70, vans Rs150, and buses Rs250. Two- and three-axle trucks will pay Rs300, while larger trucks will be taxed Rs550.

Significant increases apply to major motorways, including M1, M3, M4, M5, M14, and E35. Car tolls on the M1 Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway have jumped from Rs500 to Rs550, while the M3 Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway now costs Rs800, up from Rs700.

Similarly, tolls on the M4 Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad-Multan Motorway have risen from Rs950 to Rs1,050, and M5 Multan-Sukkur Motorway charges have increased to Rs1,200 from Rs1,100. The M14 Dera Ismail Khan-Hakla Motorway toll is now Rs650, and the E35 Hasan Abdal-Havelian-Mansehra route toll has gone up to Rs300.

For heavy vehicles, toll rates now range from Rs850 to Rs5,750 across these routes.