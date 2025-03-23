Umar Farooq Zahoor awarded highest civilian honour for bringing millions in foreign investment to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD/LONDON – President Asif Ali Zardari has awarded Pakistan’s highest civilian honour, the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, to Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor. This recognition is for his significant contributions to Pakistan, particularly for attracting hundreds of millions of US dollars in foreign direct investment.

In August of the previous year, President Zardari approved the Hilal-e-Imtiaz for Zahoor, who was among over 100 Pakistani and foreign individuals to receive civil awards during a special investiture ceremony at the President’s House on Pakistan Day.

Zahoor has been acknowledged for his efforts in bringing substantial foreign investment into Pakistan, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars over the past three years. According to government sources, Zahoor has facilitated investments focusing on infrastructure, ports, and logistics. Projects valued at over $2 billion in various sectors, including energy, agriculture, information technology, logistics, and real estate, are currently underway. Additionally, Zahoor has played a vital role in strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Gulf countries, utilizing his regional network and diplomatic skills to enhance investment flows and financial collaboration.

Upon receiving the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Umar Farooq Zahoor expressed, “This is a moment of immense honour and blessing for me. I take pride in having brought nearly $700 million in direct foreign investment to Pakistan over the last three years. Being recognized by my motherland in such a prestigious manner is a point of sheer pride for myself, my family, and my friends. I feel humbled and grateful to the state of Pakistan for considering me worthy of this honour. This recognition reflects my commitment to Pakistan and my efforts to attract investment. I remain dedicated to supporting Pakistan’s economic growth and improving its global standing.”

A few months ago, the Intergovernmental Institution for the Use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM), an autonomous intergovernmental observer to the United Nations Economic and Social Council, appointed Umar Farooq Zahoor as a pro bono ambassador at large. His role focuses on promoting Spirulina and advancing the UN Millennium Development Goals in the fight against global malnutrition.

In a letter from Remigio Maradona, the Permanent Secretary General, it was stated, “Umar Farooq has been named as Pro Bono Ambassador at Large within the Secretary General’s office.”

The letter from IIMSAM indicated that Zahoor would help combat malnutrition through the global free distribution of Spirulina, particularly in underserved areas, with a focus on Pakistan. This initiative aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2020-2030.

IIMSAM operates as an independent intergovernmental observer to the UN Economic and Social Council, a role recognized by the ECOSOC Resolution 2003. The organization addresses global malnutrition by promoting and distributing Spirulina, a highly nutritious microalga.