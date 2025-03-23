Women police on bicycles deployed in Lahore

Women police officers on bicycles have been deployed in Lahore’s busiest markets to curb street crime as shopping activity surges in the final days of Ramadan. Police have identified 92 crime hotspots and stationed 1,000 male officers alongside female personnel to strengthen security and ensure a safer environment for shoppers, particularly women.

As large crowds gather in shopping centers and commercial areas ahead of Eid, authorities have introduced special security measures to prevent incidents such as snatching, harassment, and ATM robberies. In a first, female officers and cycle squads, including plainclothes personnel, have been positioned at key locations to respond swiftly to harassment complaints. Officials have emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found misbehaving with women.

To enhance public safety, over 4,000 officers have been deployed across Lahore. Dedicated patrol teams, undercover units, and specialized monitoring squads are keeping a close watch on security threats. Surveillance has been tightened around repeat offenders and criminal elements, particularly in 65 high-traffic shopping districts. Undercover officers are stationed discreetly to monitor suspicious activity, while 226 security checkpoints have been set up at sensitive locations.

Security around banks has also been reinforced to deter robberies and snatching incidents. Mobile police teams are actively patrolling ATMs, markets, and bazaars, while advanced surveillance technology, including drone cameras and night-vision binoculars, is being used for nighttime monitoring.

Lahore Operations DIG Faisal Kamran has outlined an extensive security plan, which includes six SPs, 22 sub-divisional officers, 83 SHOs, 473 senior personnel, 3,367 constables, and 34 female officers. Patrolling has been intensified on key routes and shopping hubs through the Elite Force, Dolphin Squad, and police response units. Authorities have also launched a crackdown on illegal motorcycle stunts, with 55 key locations marked for strict monitoring.