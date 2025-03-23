Security forces foil infiltration attempt in North Waziristan, eliminate 16 terrorists

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists in North Waziristan’s Ghulam Khan Kili, killing all 16 infiltrators.

According to the ISPR, the terrorists attempted to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on the night of March 22-23. Security forces launched a timely operation, eliminating all 16 terrorists after an intense exchange of fire.

The ISPR reiterated Pakistan’s continuous demand for effective border management from the Afghan interim government, urging it to fulfill its responsibilities and prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to protecting the country’s borders and eradicating terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for their successful operation, stating that terrorist ambitions will never succeed and that the entire nation stands united with its brave armed forces.