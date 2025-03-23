Sindh cancels Eidul Fitr holidays: Here’s why

In a decisive move to curb fare overcharging during Eidul Fitr, the Sindh government has canceled the holidays of all transport department officers and staff, ensuring their availability throughout the festive period.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the decision on Saturday, emphasizing that transport officials will be on duty to monitor fares and prevent transporters from exploiting passengers. The move comes in response to frequent complaints of excessive fare hikes during holiday seasons.

“Overcharging during Eid is a common issue, and we are committed to ensuring that citizens are not forced to pay more than the officially approved fares,” Memon stated.

Officers from the Sindh Transport Authority, along with regional and district transport bodies, will be deployed across the province to swiftly address complaints and take strict action against violators of fare regulations.