Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan crumbles for 105, records 10th lowest T20I total in history

Pakistan Crumbles For 105 Records 10th Lowest T20i Total In History

Pakistan recorded its 10th-lowest total in T20I history, collapsing for 105 runs in 16.2 overs in the fourth T20I against New Zealand. With this defeat, the hosts clinched the five-match series with an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Batting first at Mount Maunganui Cricket Stadium, New Zealand set a formidable 220-run target, finishing at 220/6 in 20 overs. Tim Seifert (44) and captain Michael Bracewell (46) led the charge, guiding their team to a commanding position. Pakistan’s bowlers struggled, with Haris Rauf taking 3 wickets, while Abrar Ahmed and Abbas Afridi managed 2 and 1, respectively.

Chasing 221, Pakistan’s batting order crumbled under pressure. Mohammad Haris (2), Khushdil Shah (6), Hasan Nawaz (1), captain Salman Ali Agha (1), Shadab Khan (1), and Abbas Afridi (1) fell cheaply. The only resistance came from Abdul Samad, who top-scored with 44 runs but found no support at the other end.

Pakistan’s total of 105 matched their previous lowest T20I score, which they had recorded against New Zealand in 2018 at Sky Stadium. Their worst-ever T20I total remains 74, against Australia.

The final match of the series is scheduled for March 26. After that, both teams will turn their focus to the ODI series.

Picture of Rimsha Amir
Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 23 March 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Mar-2025/gold-rates-in-pakistan-today-23-march-2025-sunday
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search