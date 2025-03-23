Pakistan crumbles for 105, records 10th lowest T20I total in history

Pakistan recorded its 10th-lowest total in T20I history, collapsing for 105 runs in 16.2 overs in the fourth T20I against New Zealand. With this defeat, the hosts clinched the five-match series with an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Batting first at Mount Maunganui Cricket Stadium, New Zealand set a formidable 220-run target, finishing at 220/6 in 20 overs. Tim Seifert (44) and captain Michael Bracewell (46) led the charge, guiding their team to a commanding position. Pakistan’s bowlers struggled, with Haris Rauf taking 3 wickets, while Abrar Ahmed and Abbas Afridi managed 2 and 1, respectively.

Chasing 221, Pakistan’s batting order crumbled under pressure. Mohammad Haris (2), Khushdil Shah (6), Hasan Nawaz (1), captain Salman Ali Agha (1), Shadab Khan (1), and Abbas Afridi (1) fell cheaply. The only resistance came from Abdul Samad, who top-scored with 44 runs but found no support at the other end.

Pakistan’s total of 105 matched their previous lowest T20I score, which they had recorded against New Zealand in 2018 at Sky Stadium. Their worst-ever T20I total remains 74, against Australia.

The final match of the series is scheduled for March 26. After that, both teams will turn their focus to the ODI series.