Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

ICC satisfied with PCB’s preparations for Champions Trophy 2025

Icc Satisfied With Pcbs Preparations For Champions Trophy 2025

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed satisfaction with the detailed briefing provided by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials regarding preparations for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

During the ICC meeting, attended by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, PCB officials assured the board members that the stadium upgrades for the event are on schedule and will be completed on time.

Naqvi invited the ICC board to visit Pakistan to review the preparations ahead of the tournament, set to take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025. He also extended an invitation for the event’s commencement.

Pakistan faces challenges in hosting, including uncertainty over the Indian cricket team’s participation, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awaits government approval for their visit.

Emerging Asia Cup: Rohail, Qasim lead Shaheens to comfortable win over Oman

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham – 21 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.65 279.35
EUR EUR 300.95 303.70
GBP GBP 360.40 363.90
AED AED 75.25 75.90
SAR SAR 73.55 74.10
AUD AUD 185.25 187.50
BHD BHD 730.70 738.70
CAD CAD 201.65 204.05
CNY CNY 38.88 39.28
DKK DKK 40.29 40.69
HKD HKD 35.37 35.72
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD KWD 896.87 906.37
MYR MYR 64.13 64.73
NZD NZD 170.21 178.21
NOK NOK 25.65 25.95
OMR OMR 715.20 723.70
QAR QAR 76.24 76.94
SGD SGD 210.75 212.75
SEK SEK 26.46 26.76
CHF CHF 318.90 321.70
THB THB 8.18 8.33
BDT BDT 2.56 2.61

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search