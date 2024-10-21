ICC satisfied with PCB’s preparations for Champions Trophy 2025

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed satisfaction with the detailed briefing provided by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials regarding preparations for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

During the ICC meeting, attended by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, PCB officials assured the board members that the stadium upgrades for the event are on schedule and will be completed on time.

Naqvi invited the ICC board to visit Pakistan to review the preparations ahead of the tournament, set to take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025. He also extended an invitation for the event’s commencement.

Pakistan faces challenges in hosting, including uncertainty over the Indian cricket team’s participation, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awaits government approval for their visit.