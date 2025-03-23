New Zealand crush Pakistan by 115 runs to clinch T20 series

MOUNT MAUNGANUI – New Zealand delivered dominant performance in 4th T20I, crushing Pakistan by 115 runs. After setting a formidable target of 220/6, New Zealand’s bowlers showed no mercy, skittling Pakistan out for mere 105.

The hosts set the stage with an explosive batting display, led by Finn Allen’s blazing half-century, and contributions from Tim Seifert and Captain Michael Bracewell. Despite a few setbacks, New Zealand posted a commanding total. Green Shirts never got going. New Zealand’s bowlers, spearheaded by aggressive spells, dismantled Pakistan’s batting line-up. The visitors were bowled out cheaply, handing New Zealand a one-sided victory and a 115-run margin of triumph.

New Zealand’s explosive batting display put them in a commanding position as they posted formidable total of 220 runs in the fourth T20I against Men in Green in the series decider.

Asked to bat first, Shaheens set the tone early with a blistering opening partnership of 59 runs in just 4.1 overs. Despite Pakistan’s efforts, bowlers struggled to contain the run flow, with Haris Rauf the lone standout performer. Rauf made an early breakthrough, dismissing Tim Seifert, who had been in fine form, for 44 off 22 balls.

Finn Allen and Mark Chapman anchored but Rauf struck again, removing Chapman for 24 off 16 balls, reducing New Zealand to 108-2 in 8.1 overs.

Allen, undeterred, surged ahead, racing to his half-century in a mere 19 balls. He briefly teamed up with Daryl Mitchell before a bouncer from Abbas Afridi saw Allen dismissed for 50 off 20 balls, leaving New Zealand at 134-3 after 10.1 overs.

The hosts faced a mini-collapse soon after, losing James Neesham and Mitchell for just three runs each, as Abrar Ahmed claimed both wickets, leaving New Zealand at 149-5 in 13.2 overs.

But Michael Bracewell and Daryl Mitchell turned things around with a blistering 56-run partnership for the sixth wicket, propelling New Zealand toward an imposing total. Mitchell was dismissed for 29 by Rauf, but Bracewell remained steady, finishing unbeaten on 46 off 26 balls.

With this massive total, New Zealand strengthened their bid for the series victory, putting pressure on Pakistan in the run chase.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking three wickets. Abrar Ahmed also impressed with two wickets, while Abbas Afridi contributed with one.

New Zealand’s powerful display with the bat has set up a thrilling finish to the series as they look to seal the win in the fifth and final T20I.

Men in Green won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at Bay Oval on Sunday.

The match is crucial for both teams as Pakistan aims to level the series after their commanding victory in the third T20I. New Zealand, despite a heavy loss in the previous match, still leads the series 2-1 and is looking to bounce back and strengthen their hold on the series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 Squad

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zak Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke.

Head-to-Head Record:

The two teams have met 47 times in T20I cricket, with Pakistan winning 24 matches and New Zealand claiming 21 victories. Two games between the sides have ended in no result.

Pakistan’s Recent Form: L, A, L, L, W (Most Recent First)

With both teams looking to make their mark, today’s match promises to be an exciting contest as Pakistan tries to bounce back while New Zealand seeks to retain its series lead.