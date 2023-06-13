Search

SBP Junior Tennis Championship 2023 commences today

13 Jun, 2023

LAHORE – The four-day Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Junior Tennis Championship 2023 is set to kick off today (Tuesday) here at the prestigious Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park.

This championship, organized under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab, will feature a range of thrilling events including boys U-18 singles & doubles, girls U-18 singles, boys U-16 singles, boys U-14 singles & doubles, boys & girls U-12 singles, boys & girls U-10 singles, boys & girls U-8, and boys & girls U-6. The qualifying round matches will start today (Tuesday) while the main draw matches, commencing on Wednesday at 4:00 PM, will showcase the incredible talent of top-ranked players.

The grand opening ceremony of this prestigious event will take place tomorrow (June 14, 2023) at 5:30 PM, with Shahid Zaman, Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab, and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) gracing the occasion as esteemed chief guests.

All final matches of the championship are scheduled to be played on June 17 at 3:00 PM at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park, promising an exhilarating conclusion to this extraordinary tournament.

Expressing his gratitude, SBP Head Coach Rashid Malik thanked Mr. Shahid Zaman, Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab, for his fervent commitment to the development of tennis in Punjab, particularly through the junior tennis development program. 

“This initiative will aid in producing future tennis stars who will receive comprehensive training and guidance. With the right mix of hard work, dedication, and support from the government and corporate sector, these young athletes are poised to bring immense honor and recognition to the country on the international stage,” Malik added.

