SBP Junior Tennis Championship 2023 commences today

LAHORE – The four-day Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Junior Tennis Championship 2023 is set to kick off today (Tuesday) here at the prestigious Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park.
This championship, organized under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab, will feature a range of thrilling events including boys U-18 singles & doubles, girls U-18 singles, boys U-16 singles, boys U-14 singles & doubles, boys & girls U-12 singles, boys & girls U-10 singles, boys & girls U-8, and boys & girls U-6. The qualifying round matches will start today (Tuesday) while the main draw matches, commencing on Wednesday at 4:00 PM, will showcase the incredible talent of top-ranked players.
The grand opening ceremony of this prestigious event will take place tomorrow (June 14, 2023) at 5:30 PM, with Shahid Zaman, Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab, and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) gracing the occasion as esteemed chief guests.
All final matches of the championship are scheduled to be played on June 17 at 3:00 PM at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park, promising an exhilarating conclusion to this extraordinary tournament.
Expressing his gratitude, SBP Head Coach Rashid Malik thanked Mr. Shahid Zaman, Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab, for his fervent commitment to the development of tennis in Punjab, particularly through the junior tennis development program.
“This initiative will aid in producing future tennis stars who will receive comprehensive training and guidance. With the right mix of hard work, dedication, and support from the government and corporate sector, these young athletes are poised to bring immense honor and recognition to the country on the international stage,” Malik added.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.
During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.
On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.
All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
