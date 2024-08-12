Search

Pakistan

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are details

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024
Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are details
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – A huge number of users of WhatsApp and other social media applications have been facing a problem in downloading media files for several days while there is no action by the concerned authorities.

Users said they are unable to download audio, video messages and photos due to unknown reasons. When they try to download the media file, a message pops up stating: "Couldn't download the document. Try again. If the problem keeps happening, try connecting to Wi-Fi."

A user told that he was facing disruption in downloading media files from WhatsApp while using the mobile data but these can be easily downloaded if the phone is connected to landline or Wi-Fi.

Meanwhile, Downdetector.pk, which monitors the social media disruption in Pakistan, said that since last Friday, there have been complaints of WhatsApp and Instagram service from various cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Faisalabad.

The disruption in services of the messaging app has left users struggling to access and share content on it.

What the PTA Says

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is also unable to identify the real cause behind the disruption being faced by the cellular users as it told media that it could be a “technical glitch”.  

Currently, there is no any statement from WhatsApp and cellular companies in this regard.

In April this year, internet users faced a major disruption as the fibre optic cable linking Singapore to Pakistan and Europe was damaged at multiple points under the sea.

WhatsApp, other social media platforms remain disrupted on Ashura in Pakistan

Pakistan

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are ...

12:24 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

National Savings Centre announces new rates for Savings schemes

11:42 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Supreme Court reinstates vote recount orders in NA-79, NA-81, and ...

11:21 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Pakistani climber Murad Sadpara passes away after Injury on K2 ...

10:41 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

LCWU dedicates history museum to Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

09:24 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori's replacement likely, says Deputy PM ...

Pakistan

02:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

WhatsApp, Facebook disruption enters third day in Pakistan

09:04 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

'Fakhr-e-Pakistan' Arshad Nadeem offers Fajr prayer at Raiwind ...

10:29 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Three security personnel martyred, 4 militants eliminated in Khyber ...

12:14 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Olympic Hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand reception in hometown ...

08:49 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Missile Found in Islamabad’s Golra Sharif; probe underway

08:36 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Free M-Tag announced for vehicles until Aug 15; details inside

Advertisement

Latest

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are details

Gold & Silver

03:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan against global upward trend

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 12 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: