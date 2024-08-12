Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are details

LAHORE – A huge number of users of WhatsApp and other social media applications have been facing a problem in downloading media files for several days while there is no action by the concerned authorities.

Users said they are unable to download audio, video messages and photos due to unknown reasons. When they try to download the media file, a message pops up stating: "Couldn't download the document. Try again. If the problem keeps happening, try connecting to Wi-Fi."

A user told that he was facing disruption in downloading media files from WhatsApp while using the mobile data but these can be easily downloaded if the phone is connected to landline or Wi-Fi.

Meanwhile, Downdetector.pk, which monitors the social media disruption in Pakistan, said that since last Friday, there have been complaints of WhatsApp and Instagram service from various cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Faisalabad.

The disruption in services of the messaging app has left users struggling to access and share content on it.

What the PTA Says

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is also unable to identify the real cause behind the disruption being faced by the cellular users as it told media that it could be a “technical glitch”.

Currently, there is no any statement from WhatsApp and cellular companies in this regard.

In April this year, internet users faced a major disruption as the fibre optic cable linking Singapore to Pakistan and Europe was damaged at multiple points under the sea.