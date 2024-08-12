Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are details

LAHORE – A huge number of users of WhatsApp and other social media applications have been facing a problem in downloading media files for several days while there is no action by the concerned authorities.
Users said they are unable to download audio, video messages and photos due to unknown reasons. When they try to download the media file, a message pops up stating: "Couldn't download the document. Try again. If the problem keeps happening, try connecting to Wi-Fi."
A user told that he was facing disruption in downloading media files from WhatsApp while using the mobile data but these can be easily downloaded if the phone is connected to landline or Wi-Fi.
Meanwhile, Downdetector.pk, which monitors the social media disruption in Pakistan, said that since last Friday, there have been complaints of WhatsApp and Instagram service from various cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Faisalabad.
The disruption in services of the messaging app has left users struggling to access and share content on it.
What the PTA Says
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is also unable to identify the real cause behind the disruption being faced by the cellular users as it told media that it could be a “technical glitch”.
Currently, there is no any statement from WhatsApp and cellular companies in this regard.
In April this year, internet users faced a major disruption as the fibre optic cable linking Singapore to Pakistan and Europe was damaged at multiple points under the sea.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
