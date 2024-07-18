WhatsApp, other social media platforms remain disrupted on Ashura in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Social media platforms WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram remained disrupted during Ashura processions in Pakistan.

Social media users in the country faced disruptions as access to these sites were restricted across multiple service providers on Wednesday.

Muharram 10 saw massive processions as martyrdom of grandson of Prophet was remembered with solemnity. NetBlocks noted that authorities "typically restrict mobile internet services" on this day.

Downdetector, the real-time monitoring service, also indicated issues with accessing Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta.

Earlier, Punjab government requested the interior ministry to shut down social media apps from Muharram 6 to 11 to prevent the spread of hate material and misinformation and avoid sectarian violence. The request was turned down for unknown reasons.

Internet or mobile service disruptions cause difficulties for people, and thus mobile phone service remain active, in contrast to previous years.