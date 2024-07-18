BISE Punjab Class 9 Result 2024 date revealed

LAHORE – After Matric Results 2024, students of Class 9 are waiting for SSC part 1 results desperately.

Over 2 lac students appeared in Class 9 exams starting March 19 this year in Lahore and other cities across Punjab. Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore and other boards in Punjab are expected to announce the class 9 results on August 22.

Class 9 BISE Punjab Results

The initial date is said to be August 22, 2024, but the board officials are yet to announce the exact details about upcoming results.

Class 9 Exams Passing Marks 2024

The passing mark in Class 9 is 182/550 which means the passing percentage is 33percent. For class nine total marks are 550.





