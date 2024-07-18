Search

Pakistan

Pakistani forces thwart terror attack targeting Muharram processions in Gwadar

Web Desk
10:36 AM | 18 Jul, 2024
Pakistani forces thwart terror attack targeting Muharram processions in Gwadar

QUETTA – Security forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack attempt in Gwadar, neutralising an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Mandi area during the night.

The swift intervention by security forces disrupted the terrorists' plans for attacks during Muharram and upcoming gatherings. The security forces have completed a thorough clearance operation, per reports.

Authorities indicate that continuous operations by security agencies have significantly weakened militant outfits in Balochistan.

The recent incident underscores the ongoing efforts of security forces to maintain peace and stability in Gwadar and the wider Balochistan region.

Ashura processions culminated peacefully across Pakistan, as hundreds of thousands of mourners flocked to streets to commemorate martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 18 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 18, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)         
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

