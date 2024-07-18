Pakistani forces thwart terror attack targeting Muharram processions in Gwadar

QUETTA – Security forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack attempt in Gwadar, neutralising an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Mandi area during the night.

The swift intervention by security forces disrupted the terrorists' plans for attacks during Muharram and upcoming gatherings. The security forces have completed a thorough clearance operation, per reports.

Authorities indicate that continuous operations by security agencies have significantly weakened militant outfits in Balochistan.

The recent incident underscores the ongoing efforts of security forces to maintain peace and stability in Gwadar and the wider Balochistan region.

Ashura processions culminated peacefully across Pakistan, as hundreds of thousands of mourners flocked to streets to commemorate martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.