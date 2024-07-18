Pakistani forces thwart terror attack targeting Muharram processions in Gwadar

QUETTA – Security forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack attempt in Gwadar, neutralising an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Mandi area during the night.
The swift intervention by security forces disrupted the terrorists' plans for attacks during Muharram and upcoming gatherings. The security forces have completed a thorough clearance operation, per reports.
Authorities indicate that continuous operations by security agencies have significantly weakened militant outfits in Balochistan.
The recent incident underscores the ongoing efforts of security forces to maintain peace and stability in Gwadar and the wider Balochistan region.
Ashura processions culminated peacefully across Pakistan, as hundreds of thousands of mourners flocked to streets to commemorate martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 18, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
