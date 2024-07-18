PTI activist Sanam Javed's arrest declared illegal by Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD – Incarcerated PTI activist Sanam Javed's arrest has been termed illegal by Islamabad High Court.

The attorney general told Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb of IHC that the Balochistan police were no longer seeking her transit remand. He mentioned that the PTI activist was free to return to her province.

Judge addressed Sanam Javed's council, noting that he had seen his client using inappropriate language online.

"Can you assure that she won't engage in inappropriate conversations in the future?" To which lawyer responded that Sanam Javed would refrain from using inappropriate language in the future.

PTI activist was released after Islamabad High Court barred the police from arresting her in any case. In a brief ruling, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb restricted Sanam from leaving Islamabad and instructed her to remain silent.

Last week, the Lahore High Court dismissed a case against Sanam related to the May 9 riots in Gujranwala. Sanam contested her physical remand in a new case in Gujranwala after she was granted bail in all cases registered against her in Lahore.

However, the Islamabad police rearrested her as soon as she stepped out of the Central Jail of Gujranwala on Saturday.