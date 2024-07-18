Social media influencer Aanvi Kamdar falls to death in 300-foot gorge

MUMBAI – Aanvi Kamdar, a famous social media influencer, tragically died by falling into a 300-foot gorge near Kumbhe waterfall.

Kamdar, a Chartered Accountant by profession, was reportedly out with friends, having quality time during monsoon season.

Police told the media that Aanvi Kamdar lost her control and slipped away while filming surroundings during her visit to the scenic waterfall. Despite efforts by her friends and local rescuers, she unfortunately did not survive after being taken to the Mangaon Taluka Government Hospital.

As the tragic news hit social media, tributes poured in on her last reel, with many recalling her kindness and calm personality.

Social media users also prayed for the deceased, remembering her cheerful and helpful persona.