Search

World

Who is Ravi Sinha – the new RAW chief?

Web Desk 05:28 PM | 19 Jun, 2023
Who is Ravi Sinha – the new RAW chief?
Source: social media

NEW DELHI – India has appointed a senior police officer as the new head of its external spy agency R&AW.

IPS officer Ravi Sinha, an expert on neighbourhood countries and operations will succeed Samant Goel who completes his four-year stint on June 30.

The 59-year-old is a 1988 batch IPS officer from Chhatisgarh, as the Secretary RAW for a tenure of two years.

Who is Ravi Sinha?

Ravi Sinha, an alumnus of St Stephen's College in Delhi, has served in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast and foreign countries in the past.

Before his elevation to the agency’s chief, Sinha was the second-in-command in the organization and was looking after the operations wing.

He has had an over two-decade-long stint in the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

What is Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW)?

The Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) is India’s premier foreign intelligence agency that gathers foreign intelligence, counter-terrorism, counter-proliferation, advise Indian policymakers, and advances India's foreign strategic interests. It is also involved in the security of India's nuclear programme.

New DG ISI 'wants no media coverage'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Two new crescents installed on minarets of Masjid Al Haram in Makkah

02:06 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

11-year-old boy dies after New York-bound flight makes emergency landing in Hungary

07:56 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

India tests new generation ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’

05:39 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

PIA's Roosevelt Hotel leased for three years to New York City firm

08:21 PM | 29 May, 2023

British Airways introduces new uniform including hijab

09:09 PM | 24 May, 2023

Who is the new CEO of Twitter?

12:46 PM | 13 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Did Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister perform a cosmetic surgery on Naimal ...

06:12 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th June 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains stable against dollar despite economic uncertainty

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.

Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.

Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-19-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: