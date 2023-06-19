Who is Ravi Sinha – the new RAW chief?

NEW DELHI – India has appointed a senior police officer as the new head of its external spy agency R&AW.

IPS officer Ravi Sinha, an expert on neighbourhood countries and operations will succeed Samant Goel who completes his four-year stint on June 30.

The 59-year-old is a 1988 batch IPS officer from Chhatisgarh, as the Secretary RAW for a tenure of two years.

Who is Ravi Sinha?

Ravi Sinha, an alumnus of St Stephen's College in Delhi, has served in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast and foreign countries in the past.

Before his elevation to the agency’s chief, Sinha was the second-in-command in the organization and was looking after the operations wing.

He has had an over two-decade-long stint in the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

What is Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW)?

The Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) is India’s premier foreign intelligence agency that gathers foreign intelligence, counter-terrorism, counter-proliferation, advise Indian policymakers, and advances India's foreign strategic interests. It is also involved in the security of India's nuclear programme.