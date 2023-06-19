Who is Ravi Sinha – the new RAW chief?

NEW DELHI – India has appointed a senior police officer as the new head of its external spy agency R&AW.
IPS officer Ravi Sinha, an expert on neighbourhood countries and operations will succeed Samant Goel who completes his four-year stint on June 30.
The 59-year-old is a 1988 batch IPS officer from Chhatisgarh, as the Secretary RAW for a tenure of two years.
Who is Ravi Sinha?
Ravi Sinha, an alumnus of St Stephen's College in Delhi, has served in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast and foreign countries in the past.
Before his elevation to the agency’s chief, Sinha was the second-in-command in the organization and was looking after the operations wing.
He has had an over two-decade-long stint in the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).
What is Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW)?
The Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) is India’s premier foreign intelligence agency that gathers foreign intelligence, counter-terrorism, counter-proliferation, advise Indian policymakers, and advances India's foreign strategic interests. It is also involved in the security of India's nuclear programme.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.
Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
