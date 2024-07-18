Search

Pakistan to end IT, Health, and three others ministries amid major shake-up

12:41 PM | 18 Jul, 2024
Pakistan to end IT, Health, and three others ministries amid major shake-up

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is abolishing five ministries, including IT, Industry and Production, Health, Kashmir Affairs, and States and Frontier Regions.

Report shared by local media suggest that government is mulling future of the employees from these ministries, with several proposals on the table. These include offering golden handshake package to those nearing retirement, reallocating employees to other ministries, and placing them in a surplus pool.

The new packages will also be discussed with International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials. The final decision will be made after Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif is briefed on the matter.

The decision to abolish these ministries follows demands from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has been advocating for the reduction of certain federal ministries. 

