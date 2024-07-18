Pakistan to end IT, Health, and three others ministries amid major shake-up

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is abolishing five ministries, including IT, Industry and Production, Health, Kashmir Affairs, and States and Frontier Regions.
Report shared by local media suggest that government is mulling future of the employees from these ministries, with several proposals on the table. These include offering golden handshake package to those nearing retirement, reallocating employees to other ministries, and placing them in a surplus pool.
The new packages will also be discussed with International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials. The final decision will be made after Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif is briefed on the matter.
The decision to abolish these ministries follows demands from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has been advocating for the reduction of certain federal ministries.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 18, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
