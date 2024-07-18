Pakistan Railways jacks up fares for all passenger trains after petrol price shock

KARACHI – Another blow to passengers as Pakistan Railways announced a fresh increase in passenger train fares after a surge in petroleum prices.
A notification shared by Railways Department said fares for all passenger trains, including economy, AC standard, AC business, and AC parlour classes, will be increased by 1 percent.
This fare hike applies to mail, express, and intercity passenger trains, as well as those operating under public-private partnerships.
The new fares will be effective from July 19 and all divisional superintendents have been instructed to update the fare tables.
This is the second increase in a month as Railways announced a 3percent increase in freight rates. This decision to raise freight charges came shortly after the release of revenue figures for the fiscal year 2023-24.
With new initiatives and price hikes, Railways raked in Rs88 billion in revenue, a nearly 40pc increase from Rs63 billion in last year.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 18, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
