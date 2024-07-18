Pakistan Railways jacks up fares for all passenger trains after petrol price shock

KARACHI – Another blow to passengers as Pakistan Railways announced a fresh increase in passenger train fares after a surge in petroleum prices.

A notification shared by Railways Department said fares for all passenger trains, including economy, AC standard, AC business, and AC parlour classes, will be increased by 1 percent.

This fare hike applies to mail, express, and intercity passenger trains, as well as those operating under public-private partnerships.

The new fares will be effective from July 19 and all divisional superintendents have been instructed to update the fare tables.

This is the second increase in a month as Railways announced a 3percent increase in freight rates. This decision to raise freight charges came shortly after the release of revenue figures for the fiscal year 2023-24.

With new initiatives and price hikes, Railways raked in Rs88 billion in revenue, a nearly 40pc increase from Rs63 billion in last year.