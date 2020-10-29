Saudi man attacks French consulate guard in Jeddha; arrested

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia police has arrested a citizen after he attacked and injured a security guard deputed at the French Consulate on Thursday.

The police said that the Saudi man attacked the security official with a sharp tool, adding that a legal action is being taken against the perpetrator.

The guard has been shifted to hospital and his lift is out of danger.

The attack comes hours after at least two persons are reported to have died in a knife attack in the French city of Nice, according to local media.

Suspect behind the attack had been arrested, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi told media.

He said it appeared that the incident had been a terrorist attack on the city's Basilica of Notre Dame. I ask the people of Nice to avoid the targeted area to let the police and the emergency services work, wrote Estrosi.

France is facing severe condemnation from Muslim world for publication of blasphemous caricatures. The European country terms it a matter of freedom of expression, ignoring the billions of Muslims, who feel hurt on such happenings.

Earlier this month, a French school teacher was also beheaded by an 18-year-old Chechen for showing blasphemous cartoons in the classroom.