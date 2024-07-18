Karachi, and parts of Pakistan brace for heavy monsoon rains this week

KARACHI – Monsoon fury set to unleash heavy rains in Karachi and other parts of Pakistan.

PMD has predicted rain for Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with rain showers also expected in some areas of eastern Balochistan.

Karachi Rain Update

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said there is possibility of rain in few places in Karachi, Thatta, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Dadu, Badin, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, and Nawabshah this evening or night.

KP Flooding Alert

Amid the rainy season, there is a risk of flooding in the rivers of KP, Murree, Guliyat, Kashmir, and Mount Sulaiman.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also likely to affect upper and central parts from tonight.