Karachi, and parts of Pakistan brace for heavy monsoon rains this week

KARACHI – Monsoon fury set to unleash heavy rains in Karachi and other parts of Pakistan.
PMD has predicted rain for Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with rain showers also expected in some areas of eastern Balochistan.
In its fresh advisory, Met Office said there is possibility of rain in few places in Karachi, Thatta, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Dadu, Badin, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, and Nawabshah this evening or night.
KP Flooding Alert
Amid the rainy season, there is a risk of flooding in the rivers of KP, Murree, Guliyat, Kashmir, and Mount Sulaiman.
Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also likely to affect upper and central parts from tonight.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 18, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
