Latest Farshi Shalwar trends in Pakistan for Eid 2025

Farshi Shalwar, the odd-looking female trousers, continue to remain among top trends, with Pakistani actresses jumping on the bandwagon to go with the flow. Known for its regal and elegant look, this floor-length Shalwar creates a dramatic silhouette, making it a favorite choice among fashion-forward individuals, especially with Eid collections embracing the trend this year.

Ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025, these Farshi Shalwar become symbols of nostalgia and sophistication, particularly popular among the younger generation. While traditionally favored by young girls, the trend is now seen in women of all ages, with designers incorporating this style into their collections.

Farshi Shalwar Trends 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARZ (@tarzbytahira)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha (@real_natasha_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafia.Official (@rafia.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akhrot Clothing Co. (@akhrotclothingco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha (@real_natasha_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiman X Bisma (@aimmas_hattee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓐𝓵𝓮𝓷’𝓼 𝓛𝓲𝓯𝓮𝓼𝓽𝔂𝓵𝓮 (@alenzlifestyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AYESHA AND USMAN (@ayeshaandusman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Hassan Attique | Content Creator (@hirableeh)

Top celebs like Ayeza Khan, Maya Ali, Sadaf Kanwal, and Hania Aamir have been spotted rocking the Farshi Shalwar trend, each adding their own modern twist to the look.

Ayeza Khan humorously remarked about wearing it frequently, while Maya Ali stunned in a classic Farshi set at an international event. Sadaf Kanwal has also played a key role in bringing back the trend with her brand’s luxurious raw silk Farshi sets.