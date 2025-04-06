Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Punjab unveils first-ever talent hunt program

Punjab Unveils First Ever Talent Hunt Program For Young Athletes

In a landmark move aimed at empowering the youth and strengthening the province’s sports infrastructure, Punjab has launched its first-ever Talent Hunt Program, providing aspiring young athletes with new opportunities to showcase and develop their abilities.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called for a comprehensive plan for the Punjab Talent Hunt Program, which will serve as a platform for identifying and nurturing emerging sporting talent across the province. The initiative is expected to focus on inclusivity and broad participation, ensuring that male and female athletes receive equal opportunities to excel.

Alongside the Talent Hunt initiative, the provincial government has also given principled approval for launching a Youth Internship Program aimed at equipping young individuals with practical experience and professional skills. The Chief Minister has also requested a detailed roadmap for this program.

In a high-level meeting, Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of financial autonomy for the Sports Department, instructing officials to take necessary steps to make the department more self-reliant. She also issued clear directives to ensure there are no delays in the payment of salaries to Sports Department employees.

“We are committed to creating platforms that allow our youth to realize their potential,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. “Young athletes in Punjab will be given every opportunity to shine, and female athletes will be provided with equal chances to move forward and succeed in their respective fields.”

The Talent Hunt and Internship Programs are part of a broader vision to invest in human capital and youth development across Punjab, setting a precedent for other provinces to follow.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 April 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.1
Euro EUR 310.75 313.5
British Pound GBP 366.5 370
UAE Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.8 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.35 201.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.6 909.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.75 160.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 724.05 732.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.75 212.75
Swedish Krona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search