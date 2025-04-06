Punjab unveils first-ever talent hunt program

In a landmark move aimed at empowering the youth and strengthening the province’s sports infrastructure, Punjab has launched its first-ever Talent Hunt Program, providing aspiring young athletes with new opportunities to showcase and develop their abilities.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called for a comprehensive plan for the Punjab Talent Hunt Program, which will serve as a platform for identifying and nurturing emerging sporting talent across the province. The initiative is expected to focus on inclusivity and broad participation, ensuring that male and female athletes receive equal opportunities to excel.

Alongside the Talent Hunt initiative, the provincial government has also given principled approval for launching a Youth Internship Program aimed at equipping young individuals with practical experience and professional skills. The Chief Minister has also requested a detailed roadmap for this program.

In a high-level meeting, Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of financial autonomy for the Sports Department, instructing officials to take necessary steps to make the department more self-reliant. She also issued clear directives to ensure there are no delays in the payment of salaries to Sports Department employees.

“We are committed to creating platforms that allow our youth to realize their potential,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. “Young athletes in Punjab will be given every opportunity to shine, and female athletes will be provided with equal chances to move forward and succeed in their respective fields.”

The Talent Hunt and Internship Programs are part of a broader vision to invest in human capital and youth development across Punjab, setting a precedent for other provinces to follow.