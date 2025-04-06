Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Saudi Arabia enforces strict visa ban on Pakistan and 13 other countries

Saudi Arabia Enforces Strict Visa Ban On Pakistan And 13 Other Countries

In a major move ahead of the upcoming Hajj season, Saudi Arabia has imposed a temporary visa ban on 14 countries, including Pakistan. The suspension applies to Umrah, business, and family visit visas and is expected to remain in effect until mid-June, according to official sources.

Diplomatic channels confirmed that Pakistani Umrah visa holders can enter the Kingdom only until April 13, after which the restrictions will be enforced. A formal notification has already been sent to Pakistani authorities, directing visa holders to return by April 29.

The countries affected by the ban include:

  • Pakistan

  • India

  • Bangladesh

  • Egypt

  • Indonesia

  • Iraq

  • Nigeria

  • Jordan

  • Algeria

  • Sudan

  • Ethiopia

  • Tunisia

  • Yemen

Officials warn that those who violate the new rules may face a five-year entry ban on re-entering Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasized that the policy is aimed at curbing unauthorized pilgrimages and misuse of travel permits during the sensitive Hajj period.

Stricter Controls Post-Hajj 2024 Tragedy

This decision follows the tragic events during Hajj 2024, when over 1,300 unregistered pilgrims lost their lives due to severe heat and overcrowding. Many of those casualties were reported to be individuals on long-term or multiple-entry visas who attempted to perform Hajj without proper arrangements.

In light of the incident, Saudi authorities have introduced tougher visa policies to ensure a more organized and safe pilgrimage experience. Officials say the changes are a response to growing concerns over illegal stay, unauthorized Hajj attempts, and exploitation of visit visas.

Key Visa Policy Changes

Among the new regulations:

  • Holders of multiple-entry visas will now be granted only 30-day entry visas.

  • The restriction applies to business and family visa applicants.

  • However, the policy will not affect diplomatic visa holders, residency permit holders, or authorized Umrah pilgrims.

Additionally, individuals entering the Kingdom on visit visas will be barred from entering Makkah during the Hajj season to prevent misuse.

Saudi authorities have reiterated that these measures are crucial for maintaining order during the holy season and for safeguarding pilgrims by avoiding past administrative lapses.

The Pakistani government is advising its citizens to follow the new guidelines strictly and return before the April 29 deadline to avoid penalties.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 April 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.1
Euro EUR 310.75 313.5
British Pound GBP 366.5 370
UAE Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.8 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.35 201.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.6 909.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.75 160.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 724.05 732.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.75 212.75
Swedish Krona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search