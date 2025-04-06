Saudi Arabia enforces strict visa ban on Pakistan and 13 other countries

In a major move ahead of the upcoming Hajj season, Saudi Arabia has imposed a temporary visa ban on 14 countries, including Pakistan. The suspension applies to Umrah, business, and family visit visas and is expected to remain in effect until mid-June, according to official sources.

Diplomatic channels confirmed that Pakistani Umrah visa holders can enter the Kingdom only until April 13, after which the restrictions will be enforced. A formal notification has already been sent to Pakistani authorities, directing visa holders to return by April 29.

The countries affected by the ban include:

Pakistan

India

Bangladesh

Egypt

Indonesia

Iraq

Nigeria

Jordan

Algeria

Sudan

Ethiopia

Tunisia

Yemen

Officials warn that those who violate the new rules may face a five-year entry ban on re-entering Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasized that the policy is aimed at curbing unauthorized pilgrimages and misuse of travel permits during the sensitive Hajj period.

Stricter Controls Post-Hajj 2024 Tragedy

This decision follows the tragic events during Hajj 2024, when over 1,300 unregistered pilgrims lost their lives due to severe heat and overcrowding. Many of those casualties were reported to be individuals on long-term or multiple-entry visas who attempted to perform Hajj without proper arrangements.

In light of the incident, Saudi authorities have introduced tougher visa policies to ensure a more organized and safe pilgrimage experience. Officials say the changes are a response to growing concerns over illegal stay, unauthorized Hajj attempts, and exploitation of visit visas.

Key Visa Policy Changes

Among the new regulations:

Holders of multiple-entry visas will now be granted only 30-day entry visas.

The restriction applies to business and family visa applicants.

However, the policy will not affect diplomatic visa holders, residency permit holders, or authorized Umrah pilgrims.

Additionally, individuals entering the Kingdom on visit visas will be barred from entering Makkah during the Hajj season to prevent misuse.

Saudi authorities have reiterated that these measures are crucial for maintaining order during the holy season and for safeguarding pilgrims by avoiding past administrative lapses.

The Pakistani government is advising its citizens to follow the new guidelines strictly and return before the April 29 deadline to avoid penalties.