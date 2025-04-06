Disha Patani stuns fans with new glam look; See viral pictures

MUMBAI – Bollywood actor Disha Patani once again set social media on fire with her latest photos. The diva known for her bold persona, dropped series of glamorous snaps on her Instagram that have left her fans in awe.

The new pictures show Disha slaying in a dazzling silver shimmery dress that amplifies her hourglass figure. Her poses and impeccable style caught the attention of her massive fan following, with many commenting on her mesmerizing look.

The pictures quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with praise. The MS Dhoni star is an avid social media user who has taken the internet by storm with her glamorous photoshoots. Known for her fitness and fashion-forward style, the actress consistently shares photos and videos that keep her fans hooked.

Her latest photoshoot proves once again why she is considered one of the most stylish and glamorous actresses in B.Town. Disha Patani’s magnetic personality and bold fashion choices continue to capture the spotlight, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her next move.