Chicken Meat prices soar to Rs750per kg in Lahore amid surge in demand

LAHORE – Poultry prices in Lahore, and parts of the country continue to stay at record high, with poultry meat now being sold around Rs750 per kilogram, despite official rates being set around Rs600.

The soaring prices put financial burden on consumers after Eid, while weak enforcement of price control regulations continues to allow retailers to charge inflated rates.

As per reports, official price lists for poultry products remained unchanged for one week, yet prices in the market continue to rise unabated. Whole chicken, which is officially priced at Rs595 per kg, is now being sold for Rs750 to Rs800, while boneless cuts have reached Rs1000, far exceeding the set rates.

Fruits, vegetables, and Mutton meat have also seen significant price increases. Mutton is being sold over Rs2500 per kg.

Fruits, vegetables are also being sold above their official rates, further contributing to the rising cost of living. Despite local administration’s efforts to set price controls, lack of effective enforcement allowed traders to raise prices unchecked.