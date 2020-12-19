Ogra rejects allegations in inquiry report on petroleum crisis

11:12 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Ogra rejects allegations in inquiry report on petroleum crisis
ISLAMABAD – Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi Saturday rebutted a news editorial on the recent inquiry commission report on the fuel shortage that hit the country in June this year, terming it biased, misconceived and contrary to ground realities.

"The contents of the inquiry report are yet to be proved with sustainable evidence, a matter is still sub-judice in the Lahore High court (LHC)," he said in a press statement.

He added that the allegations leveled in the report against OGRA were felt as unfounded and unsubstantiated, which would be contested with vehement force at all legal and related forums.

"The editorial smacks to reflect some personal bias against the organization as the language used and analogies expressed are felt below the decorum and also against the established norms of decency while criticizing without having complete knowledge and background of the issue," he added.

Earlier this week, the 15-member Inquiry Commission on the June petroleum crisis recommended actions against oil supply companies and officials, and dissolution of Ogra.

The commission placed Ogra on top of the blaming list, saying “much of the mess that abounds in the oil industry pertains to Ogra and the related laws/rules”.

