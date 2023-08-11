Search

BusinessTop News

Pakistan's remittances fall 19%, clock in at $2bn in July

Web Desk 09:37 AM | 11 Aug, 2023
Pakistan's remittances fall 19%, clock in at $2bn in July
Source: File photo

KARACHI – According to data released by the central bank on Thursday, remittances sent to Pakistan in the first month of the current fiscal year have seen a 19.3% year-on-year decrease, amounting to $2 billion.

A month-on-month reduction of 7.3% in remittance inflows. In July, the country received $2.2 billion from overseas Pakistanis.

In the previous month, major sources of remittances were Saudi Arabia ($486.7 million), the United Arab Emirates ($315.1 million), the United Kingdom ($305.7 million), and the United States of America ($238.1 million).

Analysts had anticipated a decline in remittances for July, with expectations of a surge following Eid ul Adha in June, as expatriates sent money home for purchasing sacrificial animals.

Interestingly, there seems to be a shift of remittance inflows to the informal market due to better exchange rates for dollars there.

Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, noted, “Given that this was the month after Eid ul Adha, the flows were constrained. Some Pakistanis are resorting to unofficial channels for money transfers.”

The persistent depreciation of the Pakistani rupee is deterring overseas Pakistanis from investing in the country, Tariq added.

This release of remittance statistics follows the approval of a new $3 billion bailout by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month. This rescue package was granted to the struggling Pakistani economy, which was at risk of defaulting on its debt.

Jameel Ahmad, the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, stated in a recent monetary policy briefing that the SBP is committed to maintaining the requirement that the average difference between the interbank and open market exchange rates does not exceed 1.25%, as specified in the IMF agreement.

Budget 2023-24: Govt to give overseas Pakistanis incentives to raise remittances 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan to release Rs100 commemorative coin on 10th anniversary of CPEC

11:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Gold price increases by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

06:49 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Pakistan approves deal to hand over two more Karachi terminals to UAE

09:05 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Pakistan's National Assembly dissolved as president signs summary on PM's advice

09:05 AM | 10 Aug, 2023

Who will be the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan?

01:05 AM | 10 Aug, 2023

General Asim says Pakistan ready to thwart enemy's 'nefarious designs'

11:17 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Bulls rule PSX as index gains over 1000 points

11:31 AM | 11 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 11, 2023

09:26 AM | 11 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 11, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.5 296.65
Euro EUR 321.5 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.8 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.86 771.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.85 40.25
Danish Krone DKK 42.3 42.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.73 37.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.03 754.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 11, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,250.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (11 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Karachi PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Islamabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Peshawar PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Quetta PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Sialkot PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Attock PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Gujranwala PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Jehlum PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Multan PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Bahawalpur PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Gujrat PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Nawabshah PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Chakwal PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Hyderabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Nowshehra PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Sargodha PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Faisalabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Mirpur PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: