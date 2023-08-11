Search

Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif returns to London after completing Europe tour

11 Aug, 2023
Nawaz Sharif returns to London after completing Europe tour
Source: File photo

LONDON – Former prime minister Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif concluded his tour that spanned across Saudi Arabia, UAE, and multiple European countries, and returned to London on Thursday.

Throughout the tour, Nawaz Sharif held significant meetings with influential leaders and prominent political figures in the regions he visited.

The journey began on June 24 when Nawaz Sharif left London for Dubai, where he engaged in crucial discussions with high-ranking members of his party.

Notably, during his stay in Dubai, Nawaz Sharif had a noteworthy meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman. This meeting highlighted the evolving dynamics of Pakistan’s political landscape.

After departing from Dubai on July 28, Nawaz Sharif continued his tour with visits to Italy, Switzerland, and Germany. These visits served to further establish his presence within the European political scene.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with other prominent leaders from the PML-N, is scheduled to travel to London to engage with Nawaz Sharif in the near future.

