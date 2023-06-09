Budget 2023-24: Govt to give overseas Pakistanis incentives to raise remittances 

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that the government is considering eliminating a 2% final tax on the acquisition of real estate for Pakistanis living abroad in an effort to promote remittances through official channels.
In his budget speech to the National Assembly on Friday, the finance minister stated that "remittances are a crucial part of foreign exchange reserves, representing 90% of the country's exports."
To encourage remittances through official channels, the government has also suggested the implementation of a "diamond card" for anyone contributing over $50,000 in addition to removing the final tax on immovable property.
The "diamond card" entitles holders to exceptional rewards through drawings, one non-prohibited firearms licence, a free passport, priority access to Pakistani embassies and consulates and fast-track immigration at Pakistani airports.
As the crisis-ridden nation seeks to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release further bailout money, Dar made the plan as he announces a Rs14.46 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2023–24, introducing "no new taxes" and projecting an economic growth of 3.5%.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299.9
|303.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.6
|83.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.5
|80.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.54
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
