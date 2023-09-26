Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday condemned the latest senseless and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran that took place in The Hague, the Netherlands in front of some embassies of OIC member countries including Pakistan.
In a press release, the Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said it was a deliberately provocative and Islamophobic act that hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world.
She said such acts cannot be condoned under the guise of freedom of expression, opinion and protest.
The spokesperson said Pakistan believes that freedom of expression comes with responsibilities. National governments should actively prevent racist and Islamophobic acts, which incite religious hatred.
“It is important for the international community to raise its voice against Islamophobia and work in concert to promote interfaith harmony,” she added.
She said that was the spirit behind the resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2022 to mark 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.
The spokesperson said Pakistan’s concerns have been conveyed to the Dutch authorities.
“We urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world and take active steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts,” she concluded.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 26, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291
|294.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|368
|371.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|82.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.05
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.88
|1.95
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Karachi
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Quetta
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Attock
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Multan
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
