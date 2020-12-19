Pakistan wrestles with serious gas shortage 
11:25 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Domestic and industrial consumers are facing shortage of gas across Pakistan since the winter season fell amid warnings of more severity in days to come. 

CNG stations are being closed in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to non-availability of the gas. 

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced that the supply of gas will remain suspended for two days a week — on Mondays and Saturdays.

It added that the decision was taken in light of the availability of gas, adding that supply to industrial sector will be dropped 50 percent, a move that will ultimately affect the production in the country.

The supply to the CNG stations in KP has also been suspended for four days while the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited had halted supply to Punjab’s CNG stations for indefinite period. 

Domestic users in KP and Punjab have complained of disruption in gas supply, adding that cold season has made the situation worst. Some has said that they are facing low pressure of gas. 

The users have to buy LNG to cook food and keep themselves warm in harsh winters. SSGC, however, are saying Balochistan is getting all the gas it needs.

An official of the SSGC said that the low pressure is because of the illegal use of compressor by some people. 

On the other hand, the government has arranged 12 LNG cargoes for January 2021 to avoid an even worst situation. 

A statement issued by the Petroleum Division spokesperson said that additional LNG has also been arranged in some cargoes.

For January 2021, 30% more and cheaper LNG is being sought as compared to the rates and quantity in January 2018, the spokesperson said, adding that the SSGC is facing low gas pressure in Karachi and Quetta.

Celebrity romances and weddings of 2020
08:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

