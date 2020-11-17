Pakistan to hold trade talks with Afghanistan today
12:44 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD/KABUL – Prime Minister Imran Khan Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, will meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul to discuss expanding trade.

According to the details, the delegation under Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, and Investment, would also include Secretary Commerce, a member of Pakistan Customs, and senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce.

Razak called on Speaker of Afghan Wolesi Jirga in Kabul and discussed the increase of trade and economic relations.

The trade talks will continue for three days and will focus on a new era bilateral cooperation so that the two economies may integrate further.

While writing in a tweet Razak said, The Pakistani officials’ goal is “to start discussions on a new era of trade and investment cooperation so that the two economies may integrate more and further enhance our exports to Afghanistan and beyond”.

“Discussions will include bilateral trade, transit trade, discussion on a PTA and moving our trade to a more formal and documented arrangement,” he added.

