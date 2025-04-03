Is Hania Aamir dating Uzair Jaswal? Here’s what we know

Rumors about Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and singer Uzair Jaswal being romantically involved have recently taken social media by storm. The speculation comes as the two celebrities are seen spending more time together, sparking curiosity among fans.

Hania Aamir is admired for her exceptional acting talent, beauty, lively personality, and infectious smile. While these traits are often highlighted by her fans, it is her active presence on social media and the entertainment-filled videos she shares that always keep her in the spotlight.

Recently, Hania shared a post on Instagram with the caption “Chandni Raatain” (Moonlit Nights), in which she looked stunning alongside her celebrity friends, marking the festive Eid celebrations. The gathering was hosted by actor Osman Khalid Butt’s sister and featured not just Hania, but also Uzair Jaswal and Ali Rehman.

In the photos, Hania is seen in a beautiful traditional look, holding a large bowl of sheer khurma (a traditional dessert), surrounded by marigold flowers and fairy lights. One of the images stood out, with Uzair Jaswal also capturing the moment and sharing it on his own Instagram account, quickly drawing attention.

Additionally, Hania’s post includes several pictures with Uzair Jaswal, showing the two of them sitting together, laughing, and enjoying each other’s company. In one of the images, Hania is seen holding a flower bangle and a bouquet, adding to the intimate vibe of the photos.

Fans are buzzing with questions in the comment section, wondering whether this is just a friendship or if their bond runs deeper. One user commented, “Uzair Jaswal has stolen Babar Azam’s spotlight,” while another wrote, “Looks like Hania Aamir is getting ready for marriage. The guy seems like a great match!”