‘Things we do for love’: Teacher undergoes gender change surgery to marry student

NEW DELHI – Falling in love with your best friend is said to be the most beautiful relationship and in a recent case, a teacher underwent a gender-affirming surgery to marry one of her students.

The event occurred in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan where a teacher Meera Kuntal underwent a life-changing surgery to marry Kalpana Fouzdar, a student, at Nagla Tula village’s Government Secondary School. After becoming the man, the groom introduces himself as Aarav Kuntal.

Reports in Indian media suggest that the physical education teacher took a big decision as he underwent a surgical procedure.

Speaking with a local publication, the groom said 'everything is fair in love' and that is why he changed gender.

The daring man, who never hesitated to shed light on his personal life, revealed that he falls in love with Kalpana during their interactions on the school playground.

Aarav Kuntal also mentioned that he had the urge to become a boy and now there was a reason for his desire. The newlywed maintained that he was born as a girl, but consider himself a boy.

On the other hand, his student-turned-wife Kalpana said she would have married him even if he had not undergone the surgical procedure. Meanwhile, marriage has been accepted by the parents of love birds.

Sex reassignment surgery or Gender change surgery alters person’s physical appearance and sexual traits.