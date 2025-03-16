Punjab Police SHO Hassan Virk accused of assaulting female lawyer in Gujranwala; See Viral Video

LAHORE – Gujranwala City Housing witnessed an unfortunate incident of assault and alleged abuse of power as Punjab Police on duty officer Hassan Virk publicly harassed a woman, who is said to be a lawyer at public place.

The victim narrated her ordeal in viral clips, saying SHO pulled her scarf and attempted to abduct her. When the fiery cop failed in his attempt to abduct the woman and fled in his private vehicle, the woman and local residents stopped him at the society’s gate.

His car, grey Honda City, was stopped, and the incident was captured in a viral video, causing outrage online.

The victim later confirmed the assault in one of clips doing rounds online, saying officer roughed her up and tried outraging her modesty by removing her scared(dupatta). SHO reportedly conducted raid at a house without a warrant in his private vehicle, arresting a young man. During the arrest, the young man’s sister was allegedly subjected to abuse.

The victim went to the police station but lamented that she did not receive any cooperation from the Saddar police station. She appealed to higher authorities in the police force to look into the matter and take action against SHO Hassan Wark.

Punjab Police officials are yet to comment on the matter as the matter is being shared online, revealing abuse of power in the region.