Suicide Bombing near FC Convoy in Nushki leaves Five FC personnel martyred, dozens injured

QUETTA – At least five Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and at least 12 others injured on Sunday in a suicide bombing near an FC convoy on the national highway in Noshki, Balochistan.

Early probe reveals explosion was caused by a suicide attacker who rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into convoy. Emergency services quickly transported the injured to the FC Camp and Nushki Teaching Hospital, where an emergency protocol was declared.

Local cops expressed concerns that the death toll and number of injured could rise, as many of the victims are in critical condition.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the attack, offering condolences to the families of the martyrs. In his statement, he vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, saying, “Those who disturb the peace of Balochistan will face severe consequences.” He emphasized that such cowardly attacks would not shake their determination, adding, “There is no place for terrorism in Balochistan, and peace will be restored at any cost.”

Balochistan authorities have assured that all measures will be taken to ensure the safety of citizens and to root out terrorism in the province.

The area surrounding the explosion site has been cordoned off by police to ensure public safety and to facilitate ongoing investigations. As of now, there have been no official reports on casualties or significant damage, but authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

More Updates to follow…