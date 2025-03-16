Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Suicide Bombing near FC Convoy in Nushki leaves Five FC personnel martyred, dozens injured

Blast Rocks National Highway N 40 Near Nushki Balochistan

QUETTA – At least five Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and at least 12 others injured on Sunday in a suicide bombing near an FC convoy on the national highway in Noshki, Balochistan.

Early probe reveals explosion was caused by a suicide attacker who rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into convoy. Emergency services quickly transported the injured to the FC Camp and Nushki Teaching Hospital, where an emergency protocol was declared.

Local cops expressed concerns that the death toll and number of injured could rise, as many of the victims are in critical condition.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the attack, offering condolences to the families of the martyrs. In his statement, he vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, saying, “Those who disturb the peace of Balochistan will face severe consequences.” He emphasized that such cowardly attacks would not shake their determination, adding, “There is no place for terrorism in Balochistan, and peace will be restored at any cost.”

Balochistan authorities have assured that all measures will be taken to ensure the safety of citizens and to root out terrorism in the province.

The area surrounding the explosion site has been cordoned off by police to ensure public safety and to facilitate ongoing investigations. As of now, there have been no official reports on casualties or significant damage, but authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

More Updates to follow…

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 16 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Mar-2025/malaysian-ringgits-to-pak-rupees-rate-today-on-march-14-2025

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search