Mehwish Hayat reveals she has a huge crush on Engin Altan Düzyatan
Asma Malik
02:15 PM | 20 May, 2020
Mehwish Hayat reveals she has a huge crush on Engin Altan Düzyatan
Share

LAHORE - Pakistani gorgeous actor Mehwish Hayat recently took to social media to share her take on much-hyped Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi. The Turkish TV series has been dubbed in Urdu for the Pakistani audience and airs on Pakistan Television Network every day at 7:55 pm on the request of PM Imran Khan.

Earlier, several actors including Bilal Ashraf, Ahmed Ali Butt and Osman Khalid Butt have praised the series. On the other hand, some artists including Mansha Pasha and Yasir Hussain are critical of Urdu dubbed foreign dramas being played on local television.

Sharing her thoughts about the ongoing Turkish drama, Hayat had tweeted that “I don’t know what the fuss is all about? At the end of the day lets accept Dirilis #Ertugrul for what it is; an educational drama series which has historical significance and great moral lessons.”

She went onto add that she has a crush on the actor who plays the role of Ertugrul. “I think Engin Altan Düzyatan is pretty hot. A bit like Leonardo Di Caprio no?#crushupdated".

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below.

More From This Category
Gohar Rasheed, Osman Khalid Butt don’t feel ...
06:53 PM | 20 May, 2020
Gregory Tyree Boyce, 'Twilight' actor, found dead ...
02:46 PM | 20 May, 2020
Hareem Shah wishes to play Halime Sultan from ...
02:39 PM | 20 May, 2020
Mehwish Hayat reveals she has a huge crush on ...
02:15 PM | 20 May, 2020
Wahab Riaz, wife welcome baby girl
02:06 PM | 20 May, 2020
Oscars likely to be postponed due to the ...
01:59 PM | 20 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gohar Rasheed, Osman Khalid Butt don’t feel threatened by the popularity of Turkish ...
06:53 PM | 20 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr