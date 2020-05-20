Mehwish Hayat reveals she has a huge crush on Engin Altan Düzyatan

LAHORE - Pakistani gorgeous actor Mehwish Hayat recently took to social media to share her take on much-hyped Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi. The Turkish TV series has been dubbed in Urdu for the Pakistani audience and airs on Pakistan Television Network every day at 7:55 pm on the request of PM Imran Khan.

Earlier, several actors including Bilal Ashraf, Ahmed Ali Butt and Osman Khalid Butt have praised the series. On the other hand, some artists including Mansha Pasha and Yasir Hussain are critical of Urdu dubbed foreign dramas being played on local television.

Sharing her thoughts about the ongoing Turkish drama, Hayat had tweeted that “I don’t know what the fuss is all about? At the end of the day lets accept Dirilis #Ertugrul for what it is; an educational drama series which has historical significance and great moral lessons.”

I don’t know what the fuss is all abt? At the end of the day lets accept Dirilis #Ertugrul for wht it is; an educational drama series which has historical significance & gr8 moral lessons.I think Engin Altan Düzyatan is pretty hot. A bit like Leonardo Di Caprio no?#crushupdated♥ — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) May 18, 2020

She went onto add that she has a crush on the actor who plays the role of Ertugrul. “I think Engin Altan Düzyatan is pretty hot. A bit like Leonardo Di Caprio no?#crushupdated".

