12:50 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
Sana Fakhar’s new video in bold dress goes viral
Pakistani actress Sana Fakhar’s latest video drew severe criticism from the netizens.  

Sana Fakhar is a popular actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She took to her Instagram handle and uploaded her new video. In the video, the bold actress can be seen wearing revealing clothes making the body curves more prominent. Soon after she posted the video, netizens took no time to respond and flooded the comment section with criticism.

Sana posted the video with a caption, “Tall, thin, curvy, short – whatever you are, you are beautiful. For curvy girls, I’ll say, embrace your curves and who you are. Celebrate your femininity in all its splendor. Let no one tell you otherwise. You all are magically beautiful in your own right.”

