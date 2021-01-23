Sana Fakhar’s pics with husband set social media on fire
Web Desk
12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar has been under public scrutiny after posting pictures with her husband.

The photographs she uploaded on her Instagram were deemed inappropriate by many, and soon created a moral outrage on the internet.

 The 41-year-old lovingly captioned the pictures “Thank u for reminding me how butterflies feel like ????❤️???? #many happy returns of the day????” wishing her husband a happy birthday. 

The female celebrities in Pakistan often find themselves being criticised for either the way they dress, or their actions – this time the ‘Ye Dil Apka Hua’ actress was on the receiving end of it. 

The picture that made the scandal was the one where Sana is kissing her husband. Many of her followers were of the view that the actress should have kept an intimate picture like this to herself, and should not have posted for the world to see. Few even suggested that Sana did it as a publicity stunt.

Here are some of the reactions of the people:

