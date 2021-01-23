UN advises staff not to travel on Pakistan-registered airlines
ISLAMABAD – The United Nations has asked its entire staff to avoid travelling on Pakistan-registered airline due to ongoing investigations of the alleged dubious licenses of the pilots.
An advisory issued by the UN Security Management System stated “Due to an ongoing investigation of the Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan…due to dubious licenses caution is advised on the use of Pakistan-registered air operators.
The advisory has been recommended to all the UN agencies, including the UN Development Programme, World Health Organization, UN High Commission for Refugees, Food and Agriculture Organization, UN Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, and others.
The airlines listed in the advisory include Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Eagle, Air Indus, Air Blue, Aircraft Sales and Services, Askari Aviation, Hawk Adventure Air, Hybrid Aviation, IAMC Airline, Meezab Aviation, Rayyan Air, Serene Air, Star Air Aviation and Vision Air International.
Earlier, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan alleged that hundreds of Pakistani pilots had doubtful licenses. Sarwar announced that 262 of the pilots had fake flying licenses.
262 Pakistani pilots hold 'dubious flying ...
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday revealed that as many as 262 pilots, out of ...
Following the statements of the Aviation Minister, the PIA came under strict scrutiny from the international agencies and was barred from travelling to the European Union.
EU declines temporary flying permission to PIA ...
ISLAMABAD – The European Union has refused Pakistan International Airlines request to allow temporary ...
