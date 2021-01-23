Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik finally reveal the name of their baby girl

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have finally revealed their 4-month-old daughter's name in a very subtle way.

While hilarious internet's suggestions were pouring every day assisting the celebrity couple to pick up a name, the new parents went with their own choice. The 25-year-old model made the revelation by adding 'Khai's mom' to her Instagram handle's bio.

Little Khai has been spotted on Gigi and Zayn's social media feed rarely, since her parents never show her face in pictures. The power couple has been very private about their child. Head over heels in love with their bundle of joy; the couple has been very busy lately with their baby girl.

Speculations are being made about the meaning of Khai, which means 'crowned' in Arabic. Zayn is of British-Pakistani origin, while Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid is from Palestine.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," Zayn had written. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together."

Malik and Hadid welcomed their first child in September last year. Rumour has it that the much-adored couple might have a possible engagement on cards.