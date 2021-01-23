J&K – India approves to build power project on Chenab River in despite Pakistan's objections

NEW DELHI – Indian government has continued precipitating water war as a controversial power project on the Chenab River in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi this week.

Islamabad had raised serious concerns over the 850-megawatt Ratle hydroelectric power project saying that it opposed the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

As per the treaty, the Indus, the Jhelum, and the Chenab rivers are reserved for Pakistan while India holds the Ravi, the Beas, and the Sutlej rivers.

Pakistan argued that New Delhi could use these projects to create artificial water shortage or flooding in Pakistan and have been designed in violation of the IWT.

In a recent report, Lieutenant Governor of Indian occupied Kashmir Manoj Sinha said that the approval for the 850-megawatt Ratle hydroelectric power project came at a cabinet meeting chaired by Modi.

LG Manoj Sinha announces approval of 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project over River Chenab, thanks PM Modi for historic step Full video: https://t.co/aiWofIguHx For more such updates visit https://t.co/HeDHwUrWdh#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/NrGZW1ixHk — Take One Digital Network (@takeonedigital) January 20, 2021

The report added that Pakistan has approached the World Bank but the BJP-led government has decided to go ahead with the construction of these reservoirs.

Earlier in 2019, India had accepted Pakistan’s demand for inspection of Indian hydropower projects on the Chenab basin, and a Pakistani team later visited the dam sites.