Jamal Shah awarded France's Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

Pakistani actor Jamal Shah has been awarded the prestigious Ordre des Arts et des Lettres or Order of Arts and Letters from the French Ministry of Culture.

Established in 1957, the award Ordre des Arts et des Lettres came into being to recognise eminent artists and writers, as well as people who have contributed significantly to furthering the arts in France and throughout the world. The prestigious accolade is given out three times annually under the jurisdiction of the Minister of Culture and Communication.

The 64-year-old actor shared the news on social media by sharing pictures of the letter on his official Twitter handle. According to the letter, Shah has conferred the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters.

The letter read:

“This award is given to personalities who have distinguished themselves by their creation in the artistic or literary fields or by the contribution they have made to the influence of the Art and Letters in France and around the world,”

The French envoy stated: “I have an immense pleasure to inform you that, on the recommendation of the French Embassy in Islamabad, the minister of culture, Mrs Roselyn Bachleot Narquin, has decided to award you, on September 30 2020, the rank of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters.

Jamal Shah is an actor and director by profession as is known for Revenge of the Worthless (2016), Ho Mann Jahaan (2015) and K2 (1991).