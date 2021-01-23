Aamir Liaquat’s spouse Tuba sizzles in new photoshoot
Web Desk
03:44 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Aamir Liaquat’s spouse Tuba sizzles in new photoshoot
Share

The Bharaas actress and the wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Syeda Tuba Aamir, recently posted some exquisite photographs from her new shoot by stylist Akif Ilyas. Many of her fans jumped to the comment section to admire Tuba’s beauty and express their affection. 

Tuba wrote an inspiring caption that said, “Do the universe a favor, don’t hide your magic” 

Where the actress is being showered with compliments on one hand, there are some people criticizing her on the other. The wife of the renowned TV host and PTI worker made her television debut with drama serial Bharaas

Tuba is the second wife of Aamir Liaquat, who came under scrutiny for mistreating his previous wife Bushra. Bushra Iqbal reportedly said it was quite hurtful to get divorced because of Tuba wanting it. 

Aamir Liaquat Hussain divorces Syeda Bushra Iqbal 01:26 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf MNA and famous TV host Aamir Liaquat has divorced his first wife Syeda ...

More From This Category
Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding guest count revealed
04:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Jamal Shah awarded France's Ordre des Arts et des ...
02:55 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy speaks against Esra Bilgiç ...
04:42 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Sana Fakhar’s pics with husband set social ...
12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik finally reveal the name ...
01:50 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Bilawal House announces schedule for ...
05:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding guest count revealed
04:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr